Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Proposes Convening Political Advisers on Ukraine Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration who attended the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, said that he proposed to have political advisers and foreign ministers begin meeting to discuss the crisis in eastern Ukraine as soon as possible.

Putin and Merkel met in Moscow, where the outgoing German chancellor was on a farewell visit before heading for Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today, I suggested that these meetings can start as early as on Monday, but their [Germany's] proposed start is September," Kozak told reporters.

Russia is also ready to discuss Ukraine in the Normandy Four format, but contrary to what Ukraine says, no bilateral meetings between Putin and Zelenskyy are being planned, the Kremlin official said.

"I think this [Ukraine's statements] is an imitation of political activity. There were no proposals and nothing to talk about or to agree on. No draft agreements were brought in or proposed," Kozak said, adding that Kiev's suggestion to discuss the "security in Europe" was "amorphous" because Europe has nothing to do with the crisis.

The Russian official pointed to a "very big distance" between what has been agreed and what the Ukrainian government does, but refrained from speculating on how Kiev might react to Merkel's proposals on the Donbas conflict.

According to Kozak, the German and French negotiators in the Normandy platform admitted on May 26 that they "lack qualification" to figure out the sides of the conflict and of the ceasefire in Ukraine's breakaway region as determined by the Minsk Agreements.