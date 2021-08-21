UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Deputy Chief Of Staff Proposes Convening Political Advisers On Ukraine Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:37 AM

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Proposes Convening Political Advisers on Ukraine Next Week

Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration who attended the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, said that he proposed to have political advisers and foreign ministers begin meeting to discuss the crisis in eastern Ukraine as soon as possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration who attended the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, said that he proposed to have political advisers and foreign ministers begin meeting to discuss the crisis in eastern Ukraine as soon as possible.

Putin and Merkel met in Moscow, where the outgoing German chancellor was on a farewell visit before heading for Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today, I suggested that these meetings can start as early as on Monday, but their [Germany's] proposed start is September," Kozak told reporters.

Russia is also ready to discuss Ukraine in the Normandy Four format, but contrary to what Ukraine says, no bilateral meetings between Putin and Zelenskyy are being planned, the Kremlin official said.

"I think this [Ukraine's statements] is an imitation of political activity. There were no proposals and nothing to talk about or to agree on. No draft agreements were brought in or proposed," Kozak said, adding that Kiev's suggestion to discuss the "security in Europe" was "amorphous" because Europe has nothing to do with the crisis.

The Russian official pointed to a "very big distance" between what has been agreed and what the Ukrainian government does, but refrained from speculating on how Kiev might react to Merkel's proposals on the Donbas conflict.

According to Kozak, the German and French negotiators in the Normandy platform admitted on May 26 that they "lack qualification" to figure out the sides of the conflict and of the ceasefire in Ukraine's breakaway region as determined by the Minsk Agreements.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev Angela Merkel May September From Government

Recent Stories

EU Donates $47.9Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Latin Ame ..

EU Donates $47.9Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Latin America, Middle East, Asia, Carib ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese engineer was injured, two children were ki ..

Chinese engineer was injured, two children were killed in Gwadar terror attack

2 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From T ..

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From Those Fleeing Afghanistan

29 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 others: CM Sindh

29 minutes ago
 Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedo ..

Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedom fears

29 minutes ago
 Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-s ..

Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-sharing deal

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.