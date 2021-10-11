Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff to Meet With Nuland on Wednesday - Source

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak will meet with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Moscow on Wednesday, a source in the presidential administration told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak will meet with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Moscow on Wednesday, a source in the presidential administration told Sputnik on Monday.

"The meeting is planned for October 13," the source said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will hold talks with Nuland on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The meeting is planned for tomorrow," the diplomatic source said.

Nuland arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit on Monday.

She will have talks with high-ranking Russian diplomats and other officials to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues.

The US official is deemed as one of key experts on Russia and post-Soviet countries. She served in the Obama administration as assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs. In 2019, Russia put Nuland on its entry ban list in a tit-for-tat move after the US slapped sanctions on several Russian officials. Ahead of the visit, the restriction was lifted in exchange for Washington scrapping entry ban on a Russian national.