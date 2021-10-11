UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Deputy Chief Of Staff To Meet With Nuland On Wednesday - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff to Meet With Nuland on Wednesday - Source

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak will meet with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Moscow on Wednesday, a source in the presidential administration told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak will meet with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Moscow on Wednesday, a source in the presidential administration told Sputnik on Monday.

"The meeting is planned for October 13," the source said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will hold talks with Nuland on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The meeting is planned for tomorrow," the diplomatic source said.

Nuland arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit on Monday.

She will have talks with high-ranking Russian diplomats and other officials to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues.

The US official is deemed as one of key experts on Russia and post-Soviet countries. She served in the Obama administration as assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs. In 2019, Russia put Nuland on its entry ban list in a tit-for-tat move after the US slapped sanctions on several Russian officials. Ahead of the visit, the restriction was lifted in exchange for Washington scrapping entry ban on a Russian national.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Visit Victoria October 2019

Recent Stories

New Tunisia government sworn in

New Tunisia government sworn in

2 minutes ago
 Tunisia president appoints new govt nearly 3 month ..

Tunisia president appoints new govt nearly 3 months after power grab

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

2 minutes ago
 India Launches Space Association in Effort to Open ..

India Launches Space Association in Effort to Open Sector to Private Companies

5 minutes ago
 US Under Secretary of State Nuland Arrives in Mosc ..

US Under Secretary of State Nuland Arrives in Moscow

5 minutes ago
 European Commission to Issue Payment Request for P ..

European Commission to Issue Payment Request for Poland for Failure to Close Tur ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.