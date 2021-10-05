UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Describes Situation Around Saakashvili As 'Theater Of Absurd'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:52 PM

Kremlin Describes Situation Around Saakashvili as 'Theater of Absurd'

The Kremlin describes the situation around former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, currently arrested in his native country, as the "theater of absurd," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Kremlin describes the situation around former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, currently arrested in his native country, as the "theater of absurd," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Saakashvili wrote a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where he called himself a "personal prisoner" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We probably would not comment on anything related to Mr. Saakashvili, because all this is such a theater of absurd," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prisoner Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on ..

T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on Oct 15

6 minutes ago
 vivo's Latest Y33s is Now Available in Pakistan

Vivo's Latest Y33s is Now Available in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Govt working on export-based growth: Farrukh

Govt working on export-based growth: Farrukh

3 minutes ago
 GDP to surpass 5% growth due to higher cotton outp ..

GDP to surpass 5% growth due to higher cotton output: APTMA

3 minutes ago
 Police arrested 68 unvaccinated citizens

Police arrested 68 unvaccinated citizens

3 minutes ago
 NSA invite neighbor countries to invest in CPEC pr ..

NSA invite neighbor countries to invest in CPEC project

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.