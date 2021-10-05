Kremlin Describes Situation Around Saakashvili as 'Theater of Absurd'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Kremlin describes the situation around former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, currently arrested in his native country, as the "theater of absurd," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Saakashvili wrote a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where he called himself a "personal prisoner" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We probably would not comment on anything related to Mr. Saakashvili, because all this is such a theater of absurd," Peskov told reporters.