Kremlin Did Not Watch Trump-Biden Debate, Up to Americans to Decide Who Won

The Kremlin did not watch the final debate of US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, it only read relevant media reports, but will not make any estimate on who came out victorious, since it is up to the US citizens to decide, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 23rd October, 2020) The Kremlin did not watch the final debate of US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, it only read relevant media reports, but will not make any estimate on who came out victorious, since it is up to the US citizens to decide, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

During the final round of the televised debate ahead of the November 3 vote, Trump claimed that Biden had received $3.5 millions from Russia through President Vladimir Putin. Biden rejected ever taking "a penny" from foreign sources and also expressed the belief that Russia did not want his victory.

"Of course, we have read multiple media reports on the matter, but we have not watched the debate itself. I believe the US electorate, simple Americans, are the key addressee of the debate. It is up to them to decide who won the debate, not to us," Peskov told reporters, when asked what the Kremlin thought of the exchange of "Russia ties" accusations and the prospects of dialogue after the US presidential vote.

"They compete for who dislikes Russia more, it has become a constant of all the electoral processes in the US, unfortunately. We understand this perfectly well and we can only express regret," Peskov went on to say.