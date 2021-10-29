UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Directs Issues Of Flight Permits For US Airlines To Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that US airlines intending to fly over Russian airspace should contact the Russian Transport Ministry if they require an increase in the number of licenses granted them.

"I recommend you to address the transport ministry," Peskov said, when asked if Russia is ready to issue more permits for American aircraft to fly over Russia.

In mid-October, the Airlines for America trade group incorporating American Airlines, Delta Airlines, FedEx Corp, and United Parcel Service, appealed to the US State Department to secure additional rights needed to fly over the Russian airspace, according to media reports.

The group warned that if it fails to meet market demands, it will use alternate routes which will result in time penalties, technical stops, and excess CO2 emissions.

