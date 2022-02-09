MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Moscow absolutely disagrees with the recent remark by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about the "authoritarian regimes" of Russia and China and does not think that the EU has the right to give such assessments of the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Commenting on the joint statement by the leaders of China and Russia, Borrell called it the basis for a powerful alliance of "two authoritarian regimes."

"No, we absolutely disagree, firstly, with the assessment that we are talking about authoritarian regimes, we do not think that the EU has the right to give such assessments of Russia or China. We are large sovereign countries with our own political system, with our own state structure," Peskov told reporters.