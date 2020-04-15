UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Disagrees With Chinese Newspaper's Criticism of Russia's Response to COVID-19

The Kremlin does not agree with the Chinese Global Times newspaper's critical assessment of Russia's response to the coronavirus outbreak, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Kremlin does not agree with the Chinese Global Times newspaper's critical assessment of Russia's response to the coronavirus outbreak, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Global Times has claimed that Russia has failed to curb the COVID-19 epidemic and said it became the main source of imported COVID-19 cases in China.

"We can not agree with this criticism if this criticism was published in this publication. We see that countries are criticizing each other regarding the coronavirus as if this was a game of table tennis. We think that this is unacceptable," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that Russia backed international cooperation amid the global health crisis.

Russia has so far confirmed 24,490 COVID-19 cases and 198 coronavirus-related deaths.

