MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Moscow disagrees with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's statement on the southern Kuril islands, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that this territory belongs to Russia.

Earlier in the day, Kishida told lawmakers that his country's sovereignty extends to the southern Kuril Islands.

"We do not agree with such statements. This is the territory of the Russian Federation. Russia has repeatedly at various levels, including (at the level of) President (Vladimir) Putin, reaffirmed its political will to continue the dialogue with Japan in order to find solutions to the acute issues that remain on our agenda," Peskov told reporters.