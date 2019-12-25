UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Disagrees With Lukashenko's Claim About Russia-Belarus Estrangement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:17 PM

Kremlin Disagrees With Lukashenko's Claim About Russia-Belarus Estrangement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected on Wednesday Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's recent claim about a crisis in relations with Russia, adding that the latest meetings of the countries' presidents were indicative of a high level of integration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected on Wednesday Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's recent claim about a crisis in relations with Russia, adding that the latest meetings of the countries' presidents were indicative of a high level of integration.

Lukashenko said on Tuesday in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station that Russia and Belarus had missed the chance of adopting a common constitution and were facing estrangement.

"Frankly speaking, the talks that were held a month ago in Sochi and the talks that were held several days ago in St. Petersburg are evidence to the contrary, from our point of view," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin agrees with Lukashenko's statements, made mere days after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which were aimed at removing concerns over integration road maps.

Peskov added that the countries had done a "monumental" job on coordinating the road maps.

"Some matters have not been coordinated yet, but I believe this does not mean that we are facing a crisis. Obviously, contacts will continue, and it is clear that the level of integration is already high, and the countries are so close to each other that there are some minor problems and they will inevitably remain," Peskov said.

Peskov added that the Kremlin disagreed with Lukashenko's claim that Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had different stands on the integration.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin does not see the Belarusian president's statements as unfriendly, Peskov said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Road Job Vladimir Putin Sochi St. Petersburg Belarus From

Recent Stories

Pakistan pace sensation Naseem grows from cub to l ..

6 seconds ago

Karachi's first roadside library opened for genera ..

8 seconds ago

Putin, Lukashenko Have No Plans to Meet Before or ..

10 seconds ago

Twenty-Five Militants Killed in Southern Afghanist ..

12 seconds ago

SSP Sukkur directs foolproof security for Benazir ..

15 seconds ago

Style training session for journalists' families o ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.