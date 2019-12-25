Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected on Wednesday Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's recent claim about a crisis in relations with Russia, adding that the latest meetings of the countries' presidents were indicative of a high level of integration

Lukashenko said on Tuesday in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station that Russia and Belarus had missed the chance of adopting a common constitution and were facing estrangement.

"Frankly speaking, the talks that were held a month ago in Sochi and the talks that were held several days ago in St. Petersburg are evidence to the contrary, from our point of view," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin agrees with Lukashenko's statements, made mere days after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which were aimed at removing concerns over integration road maps.

Peskov added that the countries had done a "monumental" job on coordinating the road maps.

"Some matters have not been coordinated yet, but I believe this does not mean that we are facing a crisis. Obviously, contacts will continue, and it is clear that the level of integration is already high, and the countries are so close to each other that there are some minor problems and they will inevitably remain," Peskov said.

Peskov added that the Kremlin disagreed with Lukashenko's claim that Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had different stands on the integration.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin does not see the Belarusian president's statements as unfriendly, Peskov said.