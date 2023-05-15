UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Disagrees With Macon's Statement On Russia's Dependence On China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Disagrees With Macon's Statement on Russia's Dependence on China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The Kremlin strongly disagrees with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently said that Russia is becoming dependent on China, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Macron has told the Opinion agency that Russia suffered a "geopolitical defeat" and is becoming dependent on China, thus "raising doubts" among its historical allies.

"We strongly disagree with this, because our relations with China are in the nature of a strategic, special partnership, and this is not connected with any dependence on anyone," Peskov said.

