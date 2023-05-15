(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The Kremlin strongly disagrees with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently said that Russia is becoming dependent on China, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Macron has told the Opinion agency that Russia suffered a "geopolitical defeat" and is becoming dependent on China, thus "raising doubts" among its historical allies.

"We strongly disagree with this, because our relations with China are in the nature of a strategic, special partnership, and this is not connected with any dependence on anyone," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that Russia considers Macron's approach to be "absolutely wrong" and to be the evidence of the "wrong understanding" of what is happening.