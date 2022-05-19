Kremlin Disagrees With Opinion That Import Replacement Plan Failed - Peskov

(@iemziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The Kremlin does not agree with the opinion that the implementation of the import replacement plan has failed, hard work is underway in this direction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Andrei Klishas, the chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation, said that the import replacement program had failed completely, despite the "bravura" reports of industry departments. According to the senator, the failure of import substitution is visible both in the range of consumer goods and in many other areas.

"To say that everything has failed � one can hardly, probably, agree with this. The fact that there are unfulfilled plans � yes, for sure. We do not live and work in ideal conditions, on the contrary, the conditions are aggressive. But, despite this, hard work is still going on, and it cannot be denied, although, of course, we cannot rest on our laurels, as they say, because there is still much to be done, and to be done not in the usual, but in emergency mode, taking into account those conditions in which we exist," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin agreed with senator Klishas.

He noted that both the government and the president dealt with the topic of import replacement. In particular, on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin met with Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov, who reported on the work of the corporation in this direction.

When asked if Russia needed to restart the import replacement program, taking into account the situation, Peskov replied that, in general, both state corporations and the government had an understanding that, in this regard, the principles and methodology of work should be completely different.

"This will allow us to cope with the tasks that we face in connection with the well-known situation," he added.