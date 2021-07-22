UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Disagrees With US-Germany Statement On Russia's Hostile Actions

Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Disagrees With US-Germany Statement on Russia's Hostile Actions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Kremlin fully disagrees with the statement of the US and Germany about the hostile actions of Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We categorically disagree with this wording. Neither in Ukraine nor beyond its borders, there has never been any aggression by Russia. Russia has not engaged in any harmful actions. And it is not engaged in them," Peskov told reporters.

