The Kremlin strongly disagrees with the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the "guilt" of the Soviet Union of the beginning of World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Kremlin strongly disagrees with the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the "guilt" of the Soviet Union of the beginning of World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, during his visit to Poland, partially blamed the USSR for the outbreak of World War II, after Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"We strongly disagree with this statement. In this statement, the president of Ukraine expresses solidarity with the extremely erroneous, in our opinion, point of view of the Polish leadership, a viewpoint that is insulting to tens of millions of Russians and CIS citizens whose parents and grandfathers, relatives gave their lives for the liberation of Europe, including Poland, from Nazism," Peskov told reporters.