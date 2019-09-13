UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Disapproves Of Zelenskyy's Words In Support Of Sanctions On Russia Over Crimea

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:36 PM

Kremlin Disapproves of Zelenskyy's Words in Support of Sanctions on Russia Over Crimea

The Kremlin sees in a negative light the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in support of sanctions against Russia over Crimea, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Kremlin sees in a negative light the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in support of sanctions against Russia over Crimea, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Zelenskyy has said he believes that the sanctions should be maintained until there is peace in the eastern Ukraine.

"Negatively," Peskov told reporters, when asked how the Kremlin assessed this statement.

"This [sanctions] is a double-edged weapon that does not benefit anyone, does not help solve a problem, is against international laws, distorts the norms of the international law, and generally does not bring anything positive to the countries that are targeted with sanctions and the countries that impose sanctions," Peskov said.

At the same time, the Kremlin positively assesses Kiev's statement on the preparation of a road map for the implementation of Minsk agreements.

"I should probably add that we like a lot more the statement we heard from Kiev on the preparation of a detailed road map on Ukraine's implementation of its commitments under the Minsk agreements," Peskov said.

When asked if Kremlin thought the next stage of the simultaneous release of detainees was possible, similar to what happened last week under the deal agreed by Russia and Ukraine, Peskov said this would "require beginning a new process of exchanging opinions, very, very hard work that will definitely take a lot of time."

