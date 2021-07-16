UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Dismisses Claims Of Secret Russian Effort To Put Trump In White House In 2016

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Kremlin Dismisses Claims of Secret Russian Effort to Put Trump in White House in 2016

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Kremlin dismisses as "a great pulp fiction" reports that the Russian leadership were on a secret mission to throw support behind Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told The Guardian.

Earlier on Thursday, the newspaper reported, citing what it claims to be leaked Kremlin documents, that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly personally approved a secret operation to support Trump in the election during a closed session of the Russian Security Council on January 22, 2016.

The papers at the disposal of the newspaper reportedly claim that the participants of the meeting agreed that the White House under Trump could help fulfill Moscow's strategic aims, including "social turmoil" in the United States and the weakening of the negotiating stance of the American leader.

Russian intelligence agencies were allegedly instructed to ensure Trump's victory, as he was considered by Kremlin to be the "most promising candidate," whose personality the alleged report assessed as "impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex.

" Kremlin purportedly had compromising data on Trump, in particular, about his "non-official visits to Russian Federation territory."

The newspaper outlined that Western intelligence agencies were aware of these alleged Kremlin documents and examined them.

Former President Trump joined the Kremlin in rejecting the allegations.

"This is disgusting. It's fake news, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA was fake news. It's just the Radical Left crazies doing whatever they can to demean everybody on the right. It's fiction, and nobody was tougher on Russia than me, including on the pipeline, and sanctions. At the same time, we got along with Russia. Russia respected us, China respected us, Iran respected us, North Korea respected us," Liz Harrington, a Trump spokeswoman, quoted him as saying.

Russia has repeatedly denied claims of its meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

According to a report on the Kremlin's website, on January 22, 2016, Putin did hold a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, but they discussed socioeconomic domestic issues, Moldova, and the situation in international markets.

Related Topics

Election Iran Moscow Russia China White House Trump Vladimir Putin Same United States North Korea Moldova January 2016 Market From

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

2 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

1 hour ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

1 hour ago

Russian-German Commerce Chamber Pushes for Russian ..

11 minutes ago

CCoE okays Power Division's summary regarding vali ..

11 minutes ago

Georgia Detains Another 2 People for Violence at A ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.