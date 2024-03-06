Open Menu

Kremlin Dismisses ICC Arrest Warrants For Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin dismisses ICC arrest warrants for officers

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Kremlin said Wednesday it did not recognise the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for two senior Russian officers over their actions in the Ukraine conflict.

The court accused lieutenant general Sergei Kobylash and navy admiral Viktor Sokolov of targeting Ukraine's power infrastructure with strikes between October 2022 and March 2023.

"We don't recognise this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, he said.

"This is not the first decision, we also know that there are also various closed processes going on there, which are kept secret," he continued.

Related Topics

ICC Ukraine Russia Rome March October Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

31 seconds ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

49 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

2 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

2 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

3 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

15 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

15 hours ago

More Stories From World