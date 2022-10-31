Kremlin Dismisses UK Media Reports About Truss Phone Hack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The Kremlin dismissed media reports on Monday that claimed Russian agents had hacked the mobile phone of the up and coming prime minister, Liz Truss, in summer to steal confidential information.

"Unfortunately, British media hardly ever publish anything that can be taken seriously, so we treat such publications as tabloid matter," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing.

British media reported over the weekend that suspected Russian spies were believed to have gained access to the phone of Truss to pry on her exchanges with key international allies during the race for Conservative leadership.