Kremlin Dismisses US Claims Russia's Hypersonic Arms Developments Affect Strategic Parity

Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:46 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disagreed with Washington's claims that Russia's new developments in the hypersonic weapons sector could violate strategic stability parity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disagreed with Washington's claims that Russia's new developments in the hypersonic weapons sector could violate strategic stability parity.

On Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby expressed concerns about the recent test of Russia's Zircon hypersonic missile, noting that Russia is developing new nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles that could become a destabilizing factor. In response, the Russian Embassy in the United States pointed to the potential destabilizing effect of US hypersonic systems' deployment.

"[Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly addressed these topics and he said that, unfortunately, over the past decades, or even longer, we are facing a gradual breakdown of the entire .

.. strategic security system and, in addition, we also face certain steps by the United States and NATO that actually damaged the existing parity," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the parity is damaged by creation of positional areas for the deployment of systems for launching countermissiles in Romania and other countries located close to the Russian border.

"This forced us to implement measures that were able to secure Russia against the background of these actions and that would guarantee the continuation of the existing parity," Peskov added.

