Kremlin Dissatisfied With Pace of Coronavirus Vaccination in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Kremlin is dissatisfied with the pace of vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia, as it leaves much to be desired, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We probably should all be unhappy with the pace of vaccination.

It leaves much to be desired. You know that the president constantly uses every opportunity to urge all of us who should be vaccinated to take the necessary measures immediately," Peskov told reporters.