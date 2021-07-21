UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Does Not Believe Information On Russia's COVID-19 Incidence Being Concealed

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Kremlin Does Not Believe Information on Russia's COVID-19 Incidence Being Concealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Kremlin does not think that information about coronavirus incidence in Russia is somehow concealed, since updates are published regularly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We do not agree that there is some 'information protection' regarding the epidemic, data on Russia in general and on its key cities is published regularly, including data on deaths, new cases and recoveries.

As for the QR codes, I cannot say anything, this is not our field. If I understand correctly, [Russian consumer rights protection watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor provided explanations on the matter," Peskov told reporters, commenting on media reports claiming that morbidity statistics encrypted in QR codes with vaccination certificates exceeds official figures.

Related Topics

Russia Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

14 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.