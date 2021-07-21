MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Kremlin does not think that information about coronavirus incidence in Russia is somehow concealed, since updates are published regularly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We do not agree that there is some 'information protection' regarding the epidemic, data on Russia in general and on its key cities is published regularly, including data on deaths, new cases and recoveries.

As for the QR codes, I cannot say anything, this is not our field. If I understand correctly, [Russian consumer rights protection watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor provided explanations on the matter," Peskov told reporters, commenting on media reports claiming that morbidity statistics encrypted in QR codes with vaccination certificates exceeds official figures.