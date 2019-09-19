UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Does Not Comment On Business Ombudsman Titov's Idea To Create Black List Of Judges

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The Kremlin refrains from making any comments about the proposal to create a "black list of judges" in Russia, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The Kremlin refrains from making any comments on this issue," Peskov told reporters in response to a question about the Kremlin's attitude toward Russian business ombudsman Boris Titov's relevant initiative.

