Kremlin Does Not Comment On Reports On Proposal To Form Municipal Guard In Donbas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Kremlin Does Not Comment on Reports on Proposal to Form Municipal Guard in Donbas

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on media reports about the alleged proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to form a "municipal guard" of representatives of Ukraine, the OSCE and self-proclaimed republics in Donbas areas not controlled by Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on media reports about the alleged proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to form a "municipal guard" of representatives of Ukraine, the OSCE and self-proclaimed republics in Donbas areas not controlled by Kiev.

The Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) leaders will meet December 9 in Paris. According to the Espreso.tv television channel, Zelenskyy has said he plans to propose at the meeting the idea to form a "municipal guard" from representatives of Ukraine, the OSCE and the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) in the territories of Donbas not controlled by Kiev.

"We also learned about this from the media report, so we don't think it is possible to comment. It will be Monday, there will be a meeting of the [Normandy] Four, there will be a discussion - substantive, professional. And after that, it will be possible to say something," Peskov said when asked if the Kremlin was aware of Zelenskyy's idea.

