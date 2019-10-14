UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Does Not Even Want To 'Think About' Possible Russia-Turkey Clash In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia does not even want "to think about" the possibility of having a military clash with Turkey in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, amid Ankara's offensive in Syria's north.

"We would not even want to think about this option ... There are many links between our military [for preventing the clash], which I have already mentioned," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the possibility for Russia to be dragged into a conflict with Turkey.

Russia's stand on Turkey's offensive remains unchanged, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

"You've seen statements that there have been contacts and certain agreements. I cannot add anything, nothing has changed in Russia's stand on the matter," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the current situation in Syria.

"You know that ... in the very beginning of this operation, the Russian side has stressed the absolute undesirability of any steps that may disrupt the process of political settlement in Syria and trigger tensions in the country. I'll say once again that this stand has not changed, it is consistent and well-established," Peskov added.

