Kremlin Does Not Expect Significant Progress After Putin-Biden Meeting

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:52 PM

Moscow does not expect a significant progress after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, as the bilateral relations are in crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"We do not expect a breakthrough, we do not expect a significant progress. The very fact of the first contact is important. This is a very important meeting.

The bilateral relations are in crisis, so the presidents have many things to discuss," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

There is always a chance to settle differences if there is political will, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

