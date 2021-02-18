Kremlin Does Not Find Surprising New Ideas on Liability for Calls for Russia Sanctions

The Kremlin is not surprised to see emerging initiatives on holding to account those calling for imposing sanctions on Russia, as these ideas are quite relevant amid the excessive use of restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Kremlin is not surprised to see emerging initiatives on holding to account those calling for imposing sanctions on Russia, as these ideas are quite relevant amid the excessive use of restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov recently expressed the belief that those calling on foreign nations to slap the country with restrictions should be stripped of Russian citizenship.

"This is not a pioneering initiative.

Perhaps, businessman [Oleg] Deripaska was the first person to express the belief that such a bill would make sense. Although he did not propose such a severe punishment, he said it should be qualified as a criminally punishable act," Peskov told reporters.

"I do not say how such acts should be punished, this is outside our remit, but I believe this topic is highly relevant now that we see continuing abuse of restrictions. Such proposals will most likely be discussed," the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.