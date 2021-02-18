UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Does Not Find Surprising New Ideas On Liability For Calls For Russia Sanctions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:23 PM

Kremlin Does Not Find Surprising New Ideas on Liability for Calls for Russia Sanctions

The Kremlin is not surprised to see emerging initiatives on holding to account those calling for imposing sanctions on Russia, as these ideas are quite relevant amid the excessive use of restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Kremlin is not surprised to see emerging initiatives on holding to account those calling for imposing sanctions on Russia, as these ideas are quite relevant amid the excessive use of restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov recently expressed the belief that those calling on foreign nations to slap the country with restrictions should be stripped of Russian citizenship.

"This is not a pioneering initiative.

Perhaps, businessman [Oleg] Deripaska was the first person to express the belief that such a bill would make sense. Although he did not propose such a severe punishment, he said it should be qualified as a criminally punishable act," Peskov told reporters.

"I do not say how such acts should be punished, this is outside our remit, but I believe this topic is highly relevant now that we see continuing abuse of restrictions. Such proposals will most likely be discussed," the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

Related Topics

Russia Citizenship

Recent Stories

Rights NGO Alleges 14 New Extrajudicial Executions ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Fre ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Unaware of Reported US-German Talks A ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,294 new COVID-19 cases, 3,431 reco ..

10 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.04 a barrel W ..

55 minutes ago

MBRF promotes digital reading with new publication ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.