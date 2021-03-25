UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Does Not Follow Reports About Navalny's Health Condition

Thu 25th March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Kremlin does not follow reports about the health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is serving his sentence in the Yves Rocher embezzlement case, and has not requested any information on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov, who coordinates his regional teams, reported a "sharp deterioration" in Navalny's health.

Volkov said that Navalny suffered from "severe back pain" and could not step on his foot. On Thursday, the Russian detention authority said, citing results of a recent medical examination, that Navalny's health condition was assessed as satisfactory.

"No, we do not follow this, we have not requested any information. Administrations of penal colonies are in charge of monitoring the health condition of convicts and those serving sentences," Peskov told reporters.

