Kremlin Does Not Know Details Of US-Germany Meeting On Nord Stream 2

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Kremlin Does Not Know Details of US-Germany Meeting on Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Kremlin is aware that the United States and Germany came to some kind of understanding in regard to the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the US but does not know any details, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The US has said that it reached an agreement with Germany on the issue, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Berlin and Washington may announce it on Wednesday.

"We know that the issue of Nord Stream 2 was high on the agenda of contacts of the German chancellor in Washington. We know that a certain understanding was reached between Berlin and Washington, but otherwise, we do not have the details yet," Peskov told reporters.

