Kremlin Does Not Need Regular Updates on Navalny From Russian Detention Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The Kremlin does not request the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service to provide regular updates on opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently serving his sentence for financial misconduct, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, reports on how prisoners are serving sentences are out of question, this is impossible. Of course, we do not regularly receive such information from the Federal Penitentiary Service and we do not request such information. There are departments in charge of this," Peskov said at a briefing, when asked if the detention authority briefs the presidential administration on Navalny.

The Kremlin spokesman also commented on journalists' complaints about the difficulties they face when communicating with the Federal Penitentiary Service about Navalny.

"The Federal Penitentiary Service has its own regime of communication with the press, its own degrees of openness, its own regulations on providing information about how a particular prisoner serves a sentence. These rules apply to all prisoners," Peskov said, commenting on claims that the detention authority is reluctant to answer journalists' inquiries about Navalny.