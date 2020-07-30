Kremlin Does Not Recognize Ukrainian Citizenship of Russians Detained in Belarus

Moscow does not recognize the Ukrainian citizenship of some of the Russians detained in Belarus over their alleged attempts to destabilize the situation there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Moscow does not recognize the Ukrainian citizenship of some of the Russians detained in Belarus over their alleged attempts to destabilize the situation there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Belarusian authorities have said that some of the over 30 detained Russians, believed to be members of the Wagner Group military company, also hold Ukrainian citizenship and have taken part in combat operations in Donbas.

"We do not recognize their Ukrainian citizenship. They are Russian citizens," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's stand on the detained Russians' alleged Ukrainian citizenship.