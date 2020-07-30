UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Does Not Recognize Ukrainian Citizenship Of Russians Detained In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:01 PM

Kremlin Does Not Recognize Ukrainian Citizenship of Russians Detained in Belarus

Moscow does not recognize the Ukrainian citizenship of some of the Russians detained in Belarus over their alleged attempts to destabilize the situation there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Moscow does not recognize the Ukrainian citizenship of some of the Russians detained in Belarus over their alleged attempts to destabilize the situation there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Belarusian authorities have said that some of the over 30 detained Russians, believed to be members of the Wagner Group military company, also hold Ukrainian citizenship and have taken part in combat operations in Donbas.

"We do not recognize their Ukrainian citizenship. They are Russian citizens," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's stand on the detained Russians' alleged Ukrainian citizenship.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Belarus Citizenship

Recent Stories

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety ..

3 minutes ago

Governments must take a balance sheet approach to ..

11 minutes ago

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

15 minutes ago

Germany May See Political Benefits From Withdrawal ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan terms Afghan govt, Taliban's Eid ceasefir ..

2 minutes ago

CTP release traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.