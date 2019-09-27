UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Does Not Reject Either Change Or Preservation Of Electoral Legislation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:11 PM

The Kremlin does not reject either changes or preservation of the current electoral legislation, there is no clear position yet, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Kremlin does not reject either changes or preservation of the current electoral legislation, there is no clear position yet, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"There is no clearly defined position yet. Experts are exchanging such viewpoints now.

[Russian Central Election Commission chief] Ella Pamfilova's opinion is important, it is taken into account. There are other points of view too. So far, this is all at the level of expert discussion. There is no clear position," Peskov told reporters when asked if it was time to reform the electoral system and whether the reform was needed before the State Duma elections.

When asked whether the option was considered to leave everything as it was, he said no option was being rejected initially.

