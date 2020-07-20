UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Does Not See Furgal's Team Behind Khabarovsk Rallies - Peskov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:42 PM

The Kremlin does not believe that unauthorized protests in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk in support of the region's governor Sergey Furgal, who is currently under investigation over suspected murders, have been sponsored by his team, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Kremlin does not believe that unauthorized protests in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk in support of the region's governor Sergey Furgal, who is currently under investigation over suspected murders, have been sponsored by his team, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"In response to your question, the answer is no," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin regards Khabarovsk rallies as provocations organized and paid for by Furgal's team.

The spokesman provided no updates and said the investigation was still ongoing.

Furgal, a 50-year-old businessman-turned-politician from the right-wing Liberal-Democratic Party, was detained on July 9 for an alleged role in a string of killings in the 2000s. He is in custody in a Moscow prison and denies the charges.

Rallies in support of Furgal have been held since July 11. The unauthorized protests are ongoing despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a ban on mass events in the region. On Saturday and Sunday, Vladivostok residents also gathered to support the governor.

