Kremlin Does Not See Police Actions at Unauthorized Rallies in Moscow as Disproportionate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police actions at unauthorized rallies in Moscow cannot be considered as disproportionate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Police actions at unauthorized rallies in Moscow cannot be considered as disproportionate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"I cannot call them [police actions] disproportionate.

I do not know whether this is an abuse. Only law enforcement officers can comment on this," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that both laws and the rights of citizens should be ensured in all regions equally, as "this is an absolute axiom."