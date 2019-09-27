Kremlin Does Not Think Detentions of N.Korean Poachers Will Affect Relations - Peskov

The Kremlin does not believe the detentions of North Korean poachers in Russia's territorial waters would affect bilateral relations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

"You know that many poachers from the DPRK cross the Russian border, carry out illegal fishing in Russian territorial waters. Therefore, of course, enthusiastic measures are needed to restore order in that area," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the situation could affect the Russia-North Korea relations, he said: "No way."