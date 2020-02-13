Kremlin Does Not Think It Can Be Now Said US Directly Meddling in Idlib Situation

Kremlin spokesmen Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that at the moment it cannot be said that the United States directly interferes in the situation in the embattled Syrian province of Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Kremlin spokesmen Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that at the moment it cannot be said that the United States directly interferes in the situation in the embattled Syrian province of Idlib.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out that he could hold talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in connection with the aggravation of the situation in Idlib. Erdogan went on to accuse the Syrian government and Russian forces of attacking civilians in the region.

"So far we cannot talk about the direct intervention of the United States in this conflict yet. In any case, this is not a conflict, it is about the implementation of the Sochi agreements and about the obligations that the parties assumed in accordance with this document," Peskov told reporters, asked about consequences of US meddling in the situation.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman added that, first of all, the Syrian armed forces fought against terrorism on the territory of their own country.