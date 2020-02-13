UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Does Not Think It Can Be Now Said US Directly Meddling In Idlib Situation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Kremlin Does Not Think It Can Be Now Said US Directly Meddling in Idlib Situation

Kremlin spokesmen Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that at the moment it cannot be said that the United States directly interferes in the situation in the embattled Syrian province of Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Kremlin spokesmen Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that at the moment it cannot be said that the United States directly interferes in the situation in the embattled Syrian province of Idlib.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out that he could hold talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in connection with the aggravation of the situation in Idlib. Erdogan went on to accuse the Syrian government and Russian forces of attacking civilians in the region.

"So far we cannot talk about the direct intervention of the United States in this conflict yet. In any case, this is not a conflict, it is about the implementation of the Sochi agreements and about the obligations that the parties assumed in accordance with this document," Peskov told reporters, asked about consequences of US meddling in the situation.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman added that, first of all, the Syrian armed forces fought against terrorism on the territory of their own country.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Trump Sochi Idlib Same United States Tayyip Erdogan All Government

Recent Stories

DP World to acquire majority stake in TIS containe ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan UAE review preparations for upcoming JMC ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Arena to host its first event in April

35 minutes ago

Kauffman Fellows Summit concludes

35 minutes ago

Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtia ..

24 minutes ago

12-year old body of a woman recovered from house i ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.