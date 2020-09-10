Kremlin Does Not Think Serbian Decision to Suspend Military Drills Is Due to West Pressure

The Kremlin respects Serbia's decision to suspend for six months participation in military drills involving foreign nations and does not think this is linked to any pressure from the West, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, soon after a phone conversation of the countries' presidents

"This topic was not discussed, they just touched upon it.

This is just a statement of the fact, Serbia has really made a decision to suspend all the drills for six months, this is not related to Russia or any other country in particular. We respect this decision of the Serbian authorities," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the decision was on the agenda of the phone talks.

"No," the spokesman added, when asked if the decision was due to the West's pressure on Serbia.