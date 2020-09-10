UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Does Not Think Serbian Decision To Suspend Military Drills Is Due To West Pressure

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

Kremlin Does Not Think Serbian Decision to Suspend Military Drills Is Due to West Pressure

The Kremlin respects Serbia's decision to suspend for six months participation in military drills involving foreign nations and does not think this is linked to any pressure from the West, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, soon after a phone conversation of the countries' presidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Kremlin respects Serbia's decision to suspend for six months participation in military drills involving foreign nations and does not think this is linked to any pressure from the West, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, soon after a phone conversation of the countries' presidents.

"This topic was not discussed, they just touched upon it.

This is just a statement of the fact, Serbia has really made a decision to suspend all the drills for six months, this is not related to Russia or any other country in particular. We respect this decision of the Serbian authorities," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the decision was on the agenda of the phone talks.

"No," the spokesman added, when asked if the decision was due to the West's pressure on Serbia.

Related Topics

Russia Serbia All From

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Govt. paying special attention for provision of mo ..

2 minutes ago

Face masks distributes in sukkur

2 minutes ago

Infinix To Take Phone Photography To The Next Leve ..

17 minutes ago

Rajasthan Royals keen to work with Dubai Sports Co ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Trying to Work With Germany on Navalny's Si ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.