Kremlin Does Not Want to Compare Russian, US Special Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Kremlin does not want to compare Russian and US intelligence services and make claims about who is stronger, but believes Russia has many reasons to be proud of its intelligence officers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden expressed the belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin is worried because of the alleged superiority of the US intelligence.

"First, US special services operate in our country, which certainly raises concerns. This does not cease since the dawn of time ... US special services are very strong, they have a very strong intelligence. But making claims about who is stronger and who is weaker is a thankless task. I believe it would be strange if the US head of state said something else to his intelligence officers. But believe me, we have many reasons to be proud of our intelligence and counter-intelligence," Peskov told reporters.