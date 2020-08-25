The Kremlin does not understand why German doctors are in such a hurry to declare that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Kremlin does not understand why German doctors are in such a hurry to declare that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Doctors at Berlin's Charite clinic said earlier this week that Navalny experienced intoxication with cholinesterase inhibitors but the tests to determine the exact substance continued.

"We do not understand why our German colleagues are in such a hurry to use the word 'poisoning' and so on. This version was among the first to be considered by our doctors, but, I repeat, the exact substance has not been determined," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman noted that the analysis of Russian and German doctors was similar, but they drew different conclusions. Russian doctors detected low cholinesterase in the first hours after Navalny was hospitalized and immediately began using atropine, which is now administered by the doctors in Berlin as well.

"If German doctors have grounds to use this version as the main one, some information will probably be presented [to substantiate]," Peskov said.