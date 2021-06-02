Kremlin Doubts Russia-US Summit Will Result in Adopting Joint Documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) It is too early to talk about adopting joint documents between Moscow and Washington following the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is still premature to talk about this at all. So far there are no agreed documents," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Kremlin has "serious doubts" that sides will make any joint statements.

The Russia-US summit will take place on June 16 in Geneva.