MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Kremlin is preparing a list of instructions after Russian President Vladimir Putin's Q&A session, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Putin's annual call-in session was broadcast by Russia's major tv channels on Thursday.

"At the moment, the [presidential] administration is starting to work on formulating a list of instructions. Today, the [presidential] administration departments received relevant instructions at a meeting with [the chief of staff of the Russian president's executive office, Anton] Vaino," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the president's office would also start working on a transcript from Putin's Q&A session.

According to Peskov, most of the Russians enjoyed the "Direct Line" with Putin.