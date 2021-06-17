UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Emphasizes Importance Of Russian-US Military Dialogue On Syria

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:44 PM

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden discussed Syria at their summit in Geneva and pointed to the importance of maintaining military cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden discussed Syria at their summit in Geneva and pointed to the importance of maintaining military cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They did touch upon it ...

It is stated that despite the very difficult period in our bilateral relations, our military still manage to maintain dialogue there, which is extremely important from the pint of view on deconfliction," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, it is necessary to continue the military dialogue "from the point of view of security, taking into consideration that military forces of two countries are deployed to the same location."

