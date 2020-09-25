UrduPoint.com
Kremlin: Europe's Refusal To Recognize Lukashenko Goes Against International Law

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

The refusal of European countries to recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus is against the international law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The refusal of European countries to recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus is against the international law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We do not welcome such decisions [as refusal to recognize Lukashenko] that were made in some European countries.

We think these decisions are against the international law," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that this refusal to recognize Lukashenko was covert interference in Belarusian affairs.

Peskov stressed that the position of these European countries would not impact the state and prospects of the Russian-Belarusian relationship.

