Kremlin: Every Incident With Reporters At Jan 23 Rallies Must Be Viewed Separately

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Every incident with reporters at January 23 unauthorized rallies must be viewed separately as it can be difficult to detect a media professional amid protesters' aggression, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We have to talk about each separate incident, there were some situations where circumstances made it impossible to identify some journalists, one really has to understand that. You saw that aggressive guys were acting rudely, aggressively and, of course, in this situation, it is probably very difficult to diligently distinguish between reporters and non-reporters," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin paid attention to the detentions and assault on reporters at an unauthorized rally.

