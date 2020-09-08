- Home
- Kremlin Expects Belarusian Government to Launch Public Discussion on Constitutional Reform
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:11 PM
The Kremlin expects the Belarusian government to launch a public discussion on the constitutional reform soon, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday
"Based on statements of Belarusian Presdient [Alexander] Lukashenko, we expect a dialogue with the society about the constitutional reform to begin soon," Peskov told reporters, adding that the discussion would include people who act "within the law."