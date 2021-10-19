Kremlin Expects Dialogue On Afghanistan To Continue After Moscow Format Meeting
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 03:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russia expects that the dialogue on Afghanistan will continue after the Moscow format meeting on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"(Russia expects) Continuation of dialogue, exchange of views, comparison of positions and an attempt to understand what will happen in the country, what will happen in Afghanistan," Peskov told reporters.