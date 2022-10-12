UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Expects Erdogan To Inform Putin Of Turkey's Proposal On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Kremlin Expects Erdogan to Inform Putin of Turkey's Proposal on Ukraine

The Kremlin expects Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to inform Russian President Vladimir Putin of Ankara's proposal regarding Moscow-West talks on the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Kremlin expects Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to inform Russian President Vladimir Putin of Ankara's proposal regarding Moscow-West talks on the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Erdogan and Putin will meet on Thursday in Ankara.

I do not rule out that Erdogan will actively touch upon this issue (Russia-West talks on Ukraine) during the Astana meeting. I hope we will have a very interesting and useful discussion," Ushakov told reporters.

The official also said that the fact that Turkey always decides not to join Western sanctions against Russia gives impetus to the "expansion of trade and economic partnership."

