Kremlin Expects Honest Discussion At Normandy Talks In Paris, Reaching Effective Results

Published January 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Moscow expects that there will be an honest discussion at the upcoming meeting of Normandy Four political advisers in Paris with the most effective possible results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I hope that a good open conversation will take place, the highest possible degree of effectiveness. It is now very difficult to guess what is the maximum possible degree," Peskov told reporters.

