UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Expects IAEA Mission To Assess Situation At ZNPP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Expects IAEA Mission to Assess Situation at ZNPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The Kremlin expects that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to assess situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and raise issues related to nuclear safety, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It is too early to give an assessment.

In general, we are very positive about the fact that, despite all the difficulties and problems, including those related to the provocative actions of the Ukrainian side, the commission arrived and began to work," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added the mission is still at the ZNPP and continues to work.

"The mission should assess the state of the station and issues related to nuclear safety," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Nuclear All

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

57 minutes ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

60 minutes ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.