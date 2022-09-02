Kremlin Expects IAEA Mission to Assess Situation at ZNPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The Kremlin expects that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to assess situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and raise issues related to nuclear safety, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It is too early to give an assessment.

In general, we are very positive about the fact that, despite all the difficulties and problems, including those related to the provocative actions of the Ukrainian side, the commission arrived and began to work," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added the mission is still at the ZNPP and continues to work.

"The mission should assess the state of the station and issues related to nuclear safety," Peskov said.