Kremlin Expects Information From Denmark, Sweden on Incidents on Nord Stream Gas Pipelines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Moscow is expecting information from Denmark and Sweden on the recent incidents at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we can all expect some information from the Danes and the Swedes.

They have a lot of monitoring equipment there," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow is sure that no one could approach the gas pipelines without falling into the spotlight of the monitoring equipment of Sweden and Denmark, the official added.