Kremlin Expects Kiev to Explain Stance on Donbas at Contact Group Meeting on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Kremlin expects Kiev to explain its stance on Donbas at a contact group meeting in Minsk later on Tuesday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked how the Kremlin would react if Kiev rejected the so-called Steinmeier formula � peace plan rules for the eastern Ukraine � again, Peskov said that there had been "different statements from Kiev regarding previous rejection."

"Technical glitch and misunderstanding were mentioned and so on. So, today everyone is, of course, expecting some clarity on whether the earlier stance of Ukraine had changed somehow, whether Ukraine confirms that it will depart from previous agreements or, on the contrary, alter its confirmation of earlier commitments.

So this is exactly what we are looking forward to today," Peskov said.

When asked what would happen if Kiev continued to reject the formula, the spokesman said that the Kremlin would "continue looking for ways to solve this problem that concerns all of Ukraine as much as it can, but this will, of course, significantly stall the process."